Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SUNS has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUNS opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 57.23% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. This is a boost from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

