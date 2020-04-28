Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Down 37.1% in April

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $5,950,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 314,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

