Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 314,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,845. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOI. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

