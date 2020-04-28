Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Short Interest Update

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony by 72.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 25.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 3,903.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sony in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 972,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,814. Sony has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.