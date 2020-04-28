Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Up 33.0% in April

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 76,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Spark Networks by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,479,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 1,970,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spark Networks by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 166,470 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Spark Networks by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 604,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 116,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

LOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.