SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Update

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTN stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

