SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $160.84. 10,378,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,100,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.