Spiking Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $412,914.13 and approximately $284,441.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00052222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.74 or 0.04393683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00062912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012917 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009949 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003139 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

