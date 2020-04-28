Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 6,657 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Thursday, April 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,841,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,747,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.