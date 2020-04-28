Standard Motor Products (SMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMP traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

