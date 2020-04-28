Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE STN opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1163 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

