Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0190 on Major Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Status has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $66.11 million and approximately $12.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, IDAX, Huobi and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.02502109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00209842 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00060700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00046720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Ovis, IDCM, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Gate.io, IDEX, DEx.top, Huobi, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Neraex, Binance, Liqui, GOPAX, BigONE, Bancor Network, Livecoin, ABCC, Bithumb, DDEX, DragonEX, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, OKEx, Upbit, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Tidex, HitBTC, IDAX, Koinex, Gatecoin, Poloniex, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

