Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.49 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Steem has a market capitalization of $69.71 million and approximately $21.49 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,835.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.60 or 0.03134311 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00718440 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005796 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 384,334,006 coins and its circulating supply is 367,359,912 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, HitBTC, Binance, GOPAX, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

