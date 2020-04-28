SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Cap Reaches $14,072.80

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $14,072.80 and $22.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000692 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000973 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 72.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

