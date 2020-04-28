Stelco (STL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stelco (TSE:STL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Stelco to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.80 million.

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

