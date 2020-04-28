Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of SCM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 116,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,171. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 121,079 shares of company stock valued at $912,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

