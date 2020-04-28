Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $137,189,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,374,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Steris by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after acquiring an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Steris by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 600,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,095,000 after purchasing an additional 449,941 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.21. The company had a trading volume of 517,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,835. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

