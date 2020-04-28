Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Sterling Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,877. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at $632,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.