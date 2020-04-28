Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 28th (AMZN, BAYN, DBK, GLYC, GMAB, GMRE, GNMK, GORO, GSX, GZPFY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 28th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €6.60 ($7.67) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €550.00 ($639.53) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €36.80 ($42.79) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

