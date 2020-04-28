Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Insmed Put Options (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,238 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,120% compared to the typical volume of 839 put options.

INSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.64. Insmed has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 18.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 97,566 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,423,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

