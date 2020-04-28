Stratis (STRAT) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $33.45 million and $1.76 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00004278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, Bittylicious and Cryptomate.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007019 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000473 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000884 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,777,799 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bithumb, Bittrex, Crex24, Binance, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Livecoin, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.