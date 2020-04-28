Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

SBBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of SBBP opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 58.16% and a negative net margin of 227.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

