Strs Ohio Acquires 176,287 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,898 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. 53,937,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,714,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.63. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.82). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Cowen decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.94.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

