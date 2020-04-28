Strs Ohio Has $11.73 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.27% of CoreSite Realty worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Jaguar Listed Property LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,191.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

NYSE:COR traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.33. The stock had a trading volume of 327,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,508. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $125.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.31.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.