Strs Ohio Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 253.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,891 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Tiffany & Co. worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TIF traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,335. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

