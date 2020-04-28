Strs Ohio Has $14.95 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after buying an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

NYSE GD traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average is $168.27. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

