Strs Ohio Sells 20,887 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. 3,848,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

