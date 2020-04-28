Strs Ohio Sells 2,683 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.65. 5,703,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

