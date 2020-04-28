Strs Ohio Sells 96,784 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 96,784 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in eBay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 120,975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in eBay by 203.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 35.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

eBay stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,166,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,582,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

