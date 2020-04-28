Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 133,780 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Progressive worth $230,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Progressive by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 11,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

