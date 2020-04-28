Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 338,946 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,281,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of Zoetis worth $268,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,600,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

ZTS traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,282. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

