Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,614,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Activision Blizzard worth $213,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.86. 7,906,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,092,949. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

