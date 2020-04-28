Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,585,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,811 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of Boston Scientific worth $214,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. 8,981,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,423,795. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

