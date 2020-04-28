Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 117.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027,532 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.59% of Roku worth $166,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $33,656.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,656.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,393,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,147.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,372 shares of company stock valued at $27,653,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded down $9.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.36. 12,959,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,051,094. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.82. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -229.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

