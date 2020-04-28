Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,987 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.77% of Verisk Analytics worth $174,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 31.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 783.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $585,440.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,168.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,319. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.80. 797,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,320. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

