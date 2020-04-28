Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of BlackRock worth $209,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $497.77. The stock had a trading volume of 655,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,029. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.