Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 148,129 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Humana worth $222,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Humana by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Humana by 16.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Humana by 41.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Humana by 156.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 94,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.94.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $10.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.68. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $384.99. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

