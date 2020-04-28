Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,683 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $195,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,009,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,525 shares of company stock valued at $18,737,898. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $18.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $547.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $574.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $497.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

