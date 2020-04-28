Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,469 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of Global Payments worth $229,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after acquiring an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,883,000 after purchasing an additional 223,583 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $162.87. 2,153,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,713. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $229.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.