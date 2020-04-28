Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $209,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 13,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $775,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,619,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $6.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.16. 1,327,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,729. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

