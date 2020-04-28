Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of U.S. Bancorp worth $211,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,675,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. 6,987,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,730,995. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

