Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $172.40 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of American Electric Power worth $172,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.