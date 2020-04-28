Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $179.80 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,919 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $179,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $915,811,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after acquiring an additional 336,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $76,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,623. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

