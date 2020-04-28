Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $180.91 Million Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555,532 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $180,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

BNS traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. 1,653,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,860. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.6772 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

