Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $181.54 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,591 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Waste Management worth $181,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,325,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Waste Management by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $101.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,756. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average of $111.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,975.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

