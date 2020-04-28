Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $186.57 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,549,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Charles Schwab worth $186,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 601,673 shares of company stock worth $27,750,760. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,671,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,531,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

