Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $188.85 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 678,856 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Analog Devices worth $188,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 78,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 25.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 82,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 41.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.