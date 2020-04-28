Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $212.44 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Northrop Grumman worth $212,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

NOC traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.53. The stock had a trading volume of 696,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,272. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.