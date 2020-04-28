Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $225.26 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,422,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,331 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Target worth $225,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $112.00. 4,903,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,206,044. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

