Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $241.51 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,952 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $241,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

